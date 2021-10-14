'Profound experience': Star Trek's Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveller

“What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine,” Shatner told Bezos as the two chatted for several minutes. “I am so filled with emotion about what just happened.”

The all-civilian crew experienced a few minutes of weightlessness, having travelled about 65.8 miles (106km) above the Earth's surface — higher than the internationally recognised boundary of space known as the Karman Line, about 62 miles (100km) above Earth.

It marked the second space tourism flight for Blue Origin, the company Bezos — the Amazon.com Inc founder and current executive chairman — founded two decades ago. Bezos flew aboard the first one in July.

Shatner — who embodied the promise of space travel in the classic 1960s TV series “Star Trek” and seven subsequent films — said he had prepared himself for experiencing weightlessness, but was stunned at the dramatic contrast of the beauty of the blue Earth and the blackness of space.

“You're looking into blackness, into black ugliness,” Shatner said. “And you look down, there's the blue down there — and the black up there — and it's just, there is Mother Earth.”

“This is life and that's death, and in an instant, you know — whoa — that's death,” Shatner said. “That's what I saw.”

“Is that the way death is?” Shatner asked.

Before the flight, each astronaut rang a bell and then entered the capsule atop the rocket ship, with Bezos closing the hatch. Winds were light and skies were clear for the launch, conducted after two delays totalling roughly 45 minutes.

Joining Shatner were former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, clinical research entrepreneur Glen de Vries and Blue Origin vice-president and engineer Audrey Powers.