SPOTLIGHT | New Venom movie; DC Fandome global event; & local film 'Angeliena' on Netflix
Tom Hardy's Venom faces off against Carnage, a new symbiote threat, and win merchandise, while local director Uga Carlini and her cast are interviewed
Spotlight features a feast for Marvel and DC fans, with this week's new movie release: Venom: Let There Be Carnage, plus the anticipated DC Fandome global virtual event.
In the film, which is showing on Imax 3D, journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a visual entertainment explosion of aliens, villains and havoc — unmissable for all Marvel fans.
Spotlight also looks at the annual DC FanDome global virtual event which takes place this weekend and features live webcasts and activities showcasing their biggest new movies, games, comics and much more.
Also look out for our interview with award-winning local filmmaker Uga Carlini and her cast of the just-released Netflix movie Angeliena. The movie follows the parking attendant heroine, played by Eudia Sampson, and her quest to fulfil her lifelong dream of travelling around the world.
