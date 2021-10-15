Adele marks music comeback with 'Easy On Me' video debut

“I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago,” she said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil.”

In interviews with fashion magazines Vogue and British Vogue, Adele, who has named her albums after milestone ages in her life, said she had written 30 to explain her divorce to her young son, Angelo. Adele split from charity executive Simon Konecki in 2019.

“I've learnt a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones,” she said on Twitter.

Known for hits like Someone Like You and Hello, Adele is one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time, storming charts around the world and winning 15 Grammys as well as an Oscar for James Bond movie theme song Skyfall.

Earlier this month, fans had speculated that new music from Adele was imminent after mysterious 30 signs appeared on buildings around the world.

“When she releases music, not only does it generate a lot of sales around her work, but it acts as a halo towards British music ... it gets people into stores, buying online, streaming as well,” said Gennaro Castaldo, spokesperson for record labels association BPI.

“It gets the media very excited ... She's one of the few kind of global superstars that can actually achieve that sort of impact.”

Reuters