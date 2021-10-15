Nelson Mandela's famous shirts, belongings up for auction

Items that showcase Mandela's family life will be saved for the memorial space.

Dr Makaziwe Mandela said her father wanted to generate tourism in the Eastern Cape, where he was born, and said she feels a responsibility to make that happen.

“When people come and visit they have to actually deal with their own issues that they have, not just in terms of racism, but also personal issues,” she said.

“When they finish walking the garden they should actually have a sense of what lesson can I take from Nelson Mandela's life that I take home with me.”

Phase one of the site has been completed.

Ten shirts in the sale are on display at the New York Fashion Institute of Technology's museum for three weeks, as a way to educate and inspire diverse audiences and students, said Patricia Mears, deputy director of the museum.

Madiba shirts, named after Mandela's Xhosa clan name, are similar to the loose batik shirts worn in Indonesia and Malaysia. Mandela was given one by former Indonesian President Suharto in 1990 after he was released from prison, where he was locked up for 27 years for fighting to end apartheid.

“The Madiba shirts are much more than a fashion statement. They are about our entire world, how we view the world, how we want to advance our society and our cultures,” said Mears.

“And so again, this is a statement way beyond just being about personal enhancement. It is saying something about how we can change the world through dress.”

The auction includes a four-page letter Mandela wrote in 1976 while imprisoned on Robben Island.

“You can see how patiently he wrote this out. And then here is the stamp from Robben Island prison. The letter was written to the commanding officer of Robben Island Prison.”

Reuters