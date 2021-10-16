All hail queen Lalela Mswane, winner of the 2021 Miss SA pageant

Lalela Mswane bested nine other finalists from around the country to clinch the Miss SA title on Saturday.

The 24-year-old from KwaSokhulu, near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, was crowned during the competition's glitzy finale at the GrandWest Casino in Cape Town.

Along with the right to wear the pageant's coveted uBuhle crown, Mswane has won prizes and sponsorships worth over R4m. This includes R1m in cash plus the use of a furnished luxury apartment in Central Square Sandton and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan for the year of her reign.

The runners-up, Moratwe Masima and Zimi Mabunzi, each walk away with R175,000.