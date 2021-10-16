Lifestyle

All hail queen Lalela Mswane, winner of the 2021 Miss SA pageant

16 October 2021 - 19:02 By Toni Jaye Singer
Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane on stage during the pageant's finale on October 16 2021 at the GrandWest Casino, Cape Town.
Image: Twitter/@Official_MissSA

Lalela Mswane bested nine other finalists from around the country to clinch the Miss SA title on Saturday.

The 24-year-old from KwaSokhulu, near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, was crowned during the competition's glitzy finale at the GrandWest Casino in Cape Town.

Along with the right to wear the pageant's coveted uBuhle crown, Mswane has won prizes and sponsorships worth over R4m. This includes R1m in cash plus the use of a furnished luxury apartment in Central Square Sandton and a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan for the year of her reign.

The runners-up, Moratwe Masima and Zimi Mabunzi, each walk away with R175,000.

All three women will have the chance to win other crowns, titles and prizes when they go on to represent SA on the global stage at the Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss Supranational pageants.

It will be announced which queen will compete at which of these international competitions at a later date.

Moratwe Masima on stage during the finale of the 2021 Miss SA pageant on October 16 2021 at the GrandWest Casino, Cape Town.
Image: Twitter/@Official_MissSA
Zimi Mabunzi on stage during the finale of the 2021 Miss SA pageant on October 16 2021 at the GrandWest Casino, Cape Town.
Image: Twitter/@Official_MissSA

