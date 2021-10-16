'Stunning inside and out': SA reacts to Lalela Mswane's Miss SA win

Mzansi has a new queen and social media is in celebration mode.

Lalela Mswane, 24, from KwaZulu-Natal bested nine other finalists to claim the Miss SA title during the pageant's finale at the GrandWest Casino in Cape Town on Saturday.

Congratulatory messages started to flood Twitter as soon as the dazzling uBuhle crown was placed on Mswane's head.

The model and dancer, who also holds a law degree, was hailed as "phenomenal" and "magnificent".