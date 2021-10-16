Lifestyle

What you said: Zimi Mabunzi will win Miss SA 2021

16 October 2021 - 17:38 By Toni Jaye Singer
Zimi Mabunzi.
Zimi Mabunzi.
Image: Supplied/Indirect Media

The new Miss SA will be crowned during the pageant’s dazzling finale at the GrandWest Casino in Cape Town on Saturday.

The 10 finalists in the running for the coveted title are Bianca Bezuidenhout, Catherine Groenewald, Cheneil Hartzenberg, Jeanni Mulder, Kaylan Matthews, Kgothatso Dithebe, Lalela Mswane, Moratwe Masima, Tiffany Francis and Zimi Mabunzi.

We asked our readers to pretend to pull up a chair at the judge’s table and tell us which of these women would get their vote.

Of the more than 450 people who took our poll, the majority (44.71%) chose Mabunzi, a 26-year-old law student from the Eastern Cape.

This reflects the outcome of a public vote that saw South Africans have a say in which of the top 30 finalists would make it into the top 10. Mabunzi was the favourite of most fans.

Crowns, cash, competitors: What you need to know about the Miss SA finale

The glitzy pageant is taking place on Saturday in Cape Town
16 hours ago

Dithebe took second place in our poll with 17.4% of the vote. She is also a law student and owns a company that works in construction.

It will be a case of second time lucky if Dithebe wins. She was among the top five in the 2019 pageant.

Kgothatso Dithebe.
Kgothatso Dithebe.
Image: Supplied/Indirect Media
Jeanni Mulder.
Jeanni Mulder.
Image: Supplied/Indirect Media

Rounding out this year’s top three — in terms of our poll — is Mulder. The 24-year-old model from Cape Town got 10.13% of the vote.

How accurate are our readers’ predictions? Watch the Miss SA finale to find out. It’s being screened live from 5pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). 

