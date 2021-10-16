What you said: Zimi Mabunzi will win Miss SA 2021

The new Miss SA will be crowned during the pageant’s dazzling finale at the GrandWest Casino in Cape Town on Saturday.

The 10 finalists in the running for the coveted title are Bianca Bezuidenhout, Catherine Groenewald, Cheneil Hartzenberg, Jeanni Mulder, Kaylan Matthews, Kgothatso Dithebe, Lalela Mswane, Moratwe Masima, Tiffany Francis and Zimi Mabunzi.

We asked our readers to pretend to pull up a chair at the judge’s table and tell us which of these women would get their vote.