Review

'Bully. Coward. Victim' tells the story of 'dangerously unhinged' fixer Roy Cohn

Director Ivy Meeropol's documentary explores the many layers of the late American legal shark's famously nasty personality

Born in the Bronx in 1927, attorney Roy Cohn became famous in the 1950s for his abrasive and aggressive prosecution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg during their trial for espionage, which eventually resulted in their execution — still regarded by both conservatives and liberals as one of the more terrible miscarriages of justice in US history.



He then became the brutish, ugly face of the “red scare” show trials that were the House Un-American Activities Committee hearings held by Wisconsin senator Joseph McCarthy. Cohn’s work there led him into the inner circle of FBI director J Edgar Hoover, whose support and patronage Cohn enjoyed throughout his subsequent career as a legal shark and fixer for the conservative elite, including future president Donald Trump...