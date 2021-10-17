On My Radar

Five minutes with 'Seasons' singer Lloyiso Gijana

The local artist recently signed with the international record label that’s home to the likes of Taylor Swift and Drake. We caught up with him to find out what's on his radar

Local musician Lloyiso Gijana recently signed with Republic Records USA, joining the record label that’s home to the likes of Taylor Swift, Drake, Post Malone and Ariana Grande.



The joint venture between Republic Records USA and Universal Music SA came about after his song Seasons, an original composition which he added to SoundCloud as a demo, started trending at sixth place on SoundCloud USA’s “pop” chart, and 153rd overall...