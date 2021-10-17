Art

George Pemba is proof that story of SA art is often the story of travel

The late great artist is at the centre of an exciting exhibition at Cape Town's Norval Foundation, writes Sean O'Toole

I’ve recently been spending time with George Pemba, as well as works by Trevor Makhoba and Sthembiso Sibisi, for an exhibition titled Congress: The Social Body in Three Figurative Painters at Cape Town’s Norval Foundation.



This cohort of multigenerational artists, who died in quick succession in the early 2000s, is part of a vibrant tradition of urban realism in South African painting. Each of their practices is marked by its gregarious visions of community...