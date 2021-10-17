Lifestyle

Inside Bonang Matheba's bruising battle with agents

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
17 October 2021 - 00:03

Bonang Matheba is embroiled in a multimillion-rand fight over her sparkling wine brand House of BNG, which her camp claims she was muscled out of by her former agency.

 The TV personality, who moved to New York in May, took to Twitter on Wednesday to give her fans a glimpse into her battle with agency and celebrity management group Celebrity Services Africa (CSA)...

