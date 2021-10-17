Humour

It’s probably a terrible idea to enter a boxing ring wearing a skirt

Don't give me an earful about boxing honour: did you see the recent fight between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder?

About 10 years ago, I’m getting my watermelon shaved at a taxi rank in Benoni. A taxi driver walks in, sighs and says: “You know, it’s been too long since I made anyone bleed from a head wound.”



And then he describes the joy of being “back home”, attending a feast and participating in a stick-fighting tournament. I will not be giving prizes for guessing that “back home” for this chap was Nquthu in northern KwaZulu-Natal...