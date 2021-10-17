Miss SA Lalela Mswane on secrets no-one knows and Covid-19's silver lining

“Graceful, tenacious and meticulous” is how Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane describes herself.

The 24-year-old from KwaSokhulu, near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, was crowned during the pageant's dazzling finale in Cape Town on Saturday.

As the newest Miss SA, Mswane is also Mzansi's newest millionaire. Along with the coveted title, she's won a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R4m — this includes R1m in cash.

Here are some other things you might not know about her: