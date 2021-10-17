A-listers

Seat at the table for powerhouse women

The Santam Women of the Future awards honour women making a difference

Take a former Elsies River schoolteacher who became SA’s first black TV anchor, and a woman who Time magazine once described as “an inspirational example of what African public officers need to be”. Add a couple of magazine editors, one of the country’s most successful beauty queens, and a bevy of other outstanding businesswomen.



If you are looking for shining examples of perfumed power, look no further than the women taking a seat for lunch at the Santam Women of the Future awards. The seventh instalment of this nod to female trailblazers was held at Atlantic Studios in Montague Gardens, Cape Town, on Friday afternoon. ..