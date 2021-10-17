Review

'The Billion Dollar Code': Did Google rip off German hackers?

Based on a true story, this Netflix series aims to set the record straight about the origins of Google Earth

For many years Google’s motto was “Don’t be evil”, back in the days when the internet was still a place where idealistic communal utopians ruled and the driving force of the technology was the idea that information should be free and available to everyone.



It’s no longer the tech giant’s motto, because times have changed and, like many ideas that began with good intentions and only a passing interest in the idea that there might be some money in them somewhere down the line, Google is now, for many digital utopian diehards, evil incarnate...