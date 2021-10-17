Opinion

Wild animals seem to do just fine without an account at the chemist

While scientific advances are mainly virtuous, we’re sailing close to the wind in our pursuit of chemically and electronically assisted perfection

I read an article in the FT Weekend last Sunday about a brain implant that relieves severe depression. For a solution to what I think is an extremely complex, multidimensional, individually different problem, this discovery seems remarkably simple.



Scientists can now uniquely define circuits in the brain responsible for various functions, and dysfunctions. Having done so for depression, a simple wire is implanted under the skull which, when it senses the onset of depressive feelings in one part of the brain, sends electric impulses to another part of the brain, and happiness takes over (or is restored, I’m not sure). See, I told you it’s simple...