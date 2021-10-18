'It's colours, guys! Nice colours': Mbalula claps back at claims he used Zozi’s snap for electioneering

Lifestyle

18 October 2021 - 11:14
Fikile Mbalula says he was merely admiring an attractive picture. File photo.
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has defended himself against claims he used former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's picture for electioneering.

Mbalula shared Tunzi's Miss Universe entry photo where she can be seen wearing an emerald green headscarf and dress.

The original was uploaded on Miss Universe's website in 2019, where Tunzi represented SA in the beauty pageant.

“Nice colours. Black, green and gold,” wrote Mbalula.

The picture and caption drew mixed reactions and claims that he was using it for electioneering, but Mbalula called for peace and suggested that he was just admiring the “beautiful colours”.

“It's colours, guys, nice colours nje. Beautiful,” he said.

Tunzi does not often speak politics but last year expressed her dismay about corruption in SA and Africa.

Speaking at a press conference after her return to SA from New York, Tunzi said she had battled to watch events about corruption amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Africa is literally burning down,” said Tunzi. “So many horrible things are happening, not just in South Africa. In Nigeria, in Zimbabwe, so many other countries where there is corruption, abuse, people dying, bloodshed over corruption and money.

“Just terrible, terrible governance around the whole continent. It was heartbreaking to watch from a distance, especially because there is nothing one can do as one person.”

Many, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane, weighed in on Mbalula's post.

Here is a snapshot of what they had to say:

