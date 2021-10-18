'It's colours, guys! Nice colours': Mbalula claps back at claims he used Zozi’s snap for electioneering

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has defended himself against claims he used former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi's picture for electioneering.

Mbalula shared Tunzi's Miss Universe entry photo where she can be seen wearing an emerald green headscarf and dress.

The original was uploaded on Miss Universe's website in 2019, where Tunzi represented SA in the beauty pageant.

“Nice colours. Black, green and gold,” wrote Mbalula.

The picture and caption drew mixed reactions and claims that he was using it for electioneering, but Mbalula called for peace and suggested that he was just admiring the “beautiful colours”.

“It's colours, guys, nice colours nje. Beautiful,” he said.