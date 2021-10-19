IN PICS | 'Eternals', boasting diverse cast and Marvel's first deaf role, premieres

Actors Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek brought Hollywood glamour to the world premiere of Marvel Studios' latest comic book adaptation, Eternals, on Monday.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, who won best director and best picture for the film Nomadland at the Oscars earlier this year, Eternals boasts one of the most diverse casts of any Marvel movie.

“I hope it just starts to normalise what should have been there in the first place,” Jolie told Reuters. “I hope people watch these films in years to come and we don't even think about it as being diverse, it just becomes what's normal and what's right, and what's appropriate representation of the world we live in.”

Gemma Chan plays the lead role of Sersi, one of the Eternals, a group of aliens who have lived on Earth and secretly guided humanity for 7,000 years.