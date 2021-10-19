‘The first person I thought about was my late dad’ — Lalela Mswane humbled by Miss SA win

Beauty queen Lalela Mswane broke down in tears after her name was announced as the new Miss SA, wishing her late father was there to see the moment her “dream came true”.

Mswane beat nine other beauty queens for the crown at a glitzy ceremony in the GrandWest Casino in Cape Town on Saturday evening.

Speaking to the Sunday Times after her win, Mswane said she was overcome with emotion when she realised she had won the pageant.

“The world went still. For a few seconds it seemed like reality was suspended in motion. The first person I thought about was my dad. He passed away in 2010. When I finally came back down to earth, I thought of him. I thought of what he would think and say. That is why I became so emotional on stage,” she said.

“He was my favourite person in the world. To say he would have been proud of me would be an understatement.”

The 24-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal is a model and dancer who holds a law degree. She said her father had not been convinced she could juggle law and modelling, but she had no doubt he would have been proud of her for proving it could be done.