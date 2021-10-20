Golden Globes still on, but no word on where show will be televised

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organises the annual Golden Globe Awards, said it will present the awards for television and film in January despite the NBC television network deciding in May to no longer air the show.

The association has drawn criticism over ethical issues and a lack of racial diversity in its membership, prompting NBC to drop televising the Golden Globes that the group hosts.

The group’s members were also accused of making sexist and racist remarks and soliciting favours from celebrities and studios.

The association said nominations would be announced on December 13 and it would host the 79th annual Golden Globes ceremony on January 9.

The group did not make any announcement about whether the show would be televised.