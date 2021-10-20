Lifestyle

Golden Globes still on, but no word on where show will be televised

20 October 2021 - 13:08 By Brad Brooks
The Golden Globe Awards will take place in January, despite NBC's decision not to air it. File photo.
Image: Fred Prouser/Reuters

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organises the annual Golden Globe Awards, said it will present the awards for television and film in January despite the NBC television network deciding in May to no longer air the show.

The association has drawn criticism over ethical issues and a lack of racial diversity in its membership, prompting NBC to drop televising the Golden Globes that the group hosts.

The group’s members were also accused of making sexist and racist remarks and soliciting favours from celebrities and studios.

The association said nominations would be announced on December 13 and it would host the 79th annual Golden Globes ceremony on January 9.

The group did not make any announcement about whether the show would be televised.

SA’s cameo role in ‘all-white’ Golden Globe awards

Judge from Mzansi at centre of Hollywood race row
5 months ago

In May the association agreed to recruit more black members and make other changes, and in July banned its members from receiving gifts and free trips from movie studios and TV networks seeking to secure awards for their shows and stars.

The Golden Globes ceremony, attended by A-list stars and industry executives, established itself as one of the biggest annual Hollywood awards shows in the run-up to the Oscars. But it has been under close scrutiny after an investigation published in February by the Los Angeles Times that showed the group of 87 journalists had no black members.

Actress Scarlett Johansson and other critics — including Netflix, Amazon Studios, WarnerMedia and dozens of Hollywoods top publicity companies — have said they would no longer work with the group unless it makes far-reaching changes.

In May actor Tom Cruise returned three Golden Globe statuettes he won.

Reuters

