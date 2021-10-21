‘Introducing, Selma Blair’ details star’s struggle with multiple sclerosis

In October 2018, actress Selma Blair announced to her fans that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an incurable debilitating neurological condition in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves.

A new documentary Introducing, Selma Blair details the American actress’ journey with the condition and follows her as she undertakes stem cell treatment.

The film shows Blair at her rawest, depleted by chemotherapy and consumed by her condition. Director Rachel Fleit said the crew worked around Blair’s symptoms.

“I was very much aware that my subject was also not feeling well, you know, so we wouldn’t do 12-hour days, we’d get these short chunks of time together.