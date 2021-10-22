Cinematographer killed, director wounded after Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on movie set

Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set in New Mexico on Thursday, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, authorities said.

The incident occurred on the set of independent feature film Rust, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office said in a statement, at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location south of Santa Fe.

“The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor,” the police said in a statement.

According to authorities, Hutchins was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St Vincent Regional Medical centre to undergo treatment for his injuries.

It was not immediately known how serious Souza's injuries were.