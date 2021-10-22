Lifestyle

PODCAST | Taking about mandatory vaccine policies

In conversation with Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach, and public health lawyer Safura Abdool Carrim

22 October 2021 - 11:00
Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach.
Image: Supplied/Discovery Health

On September 2 2021, Discovery founder and CEO Adrian Gore announced that it intends to move to a mandatory vaccination policy effective January 1 2022. 

“Twenty-two people at Discovery Group in SA have succumbed to Covid-19 and died,” says Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach. “They leave a huge gap in their families, our teams and for our systems. This is in the context of preventing death that we consider this implementing this policy.

“It’s a holistic view on how to best protect our employees; an important and necessary initiative so the majority of those who are vaccinated and come to the office are not placed at risk by those who aren’t.”

Says public health lawyer Safura Abdool Carrim, who has been in consultation with other lawyers in SA since December 2020: “It’s not a silver bullet, it’s one tool in a basket of tools.”

Listen to the podcast below:

