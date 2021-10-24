Fascinating book traces the effects of caffeine on the world as we know it
Michael Pollan investigates the contribution coffee and tea have made to human progress in his book, 'This is Your Mind on Plants: Opium-Caffeine-Mescaline'
24 October 2021 - 00:00
I've always used the coffee stop as the carrot at the end of my running stick. I thought it was an uncomplicated incentive that encouraged me to get up and run every morning. It transpires that I am just an addict. The running is simply a means to an end.
What’s actually happening is that I’m trying to get to my caffeine fix as soon as possible because my body chemistry is in a state of deep withdrawal and, as US author Michael Pollan puts it: “Daily, caffeine proposes itself as the optimal solution to the problem caffeine creates”...
