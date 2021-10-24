Humour

Man maketh the clothes, I say

After being accosted on air about my everyday wear, it may be time to shake up my wardrobe

It’s springtime. Covid restrictions have been eased down to level 1. It’s only natural that one is starting to receive invitations to weddings and parties. I recently had to RSVP in the negative to an invitation to a 40th birthday party. This is because the invitation specified that guests wear an all-white outfit.



I have a personality disorder that manifests in me reacting violently to being told what to wear. I think I was in a hurry to complete matric at 16 because I was escaping school uniform. And, who knows, maybe I would have been part of the gang who held the defence minister hostage if joining Umkhonto we Sizwe didn’t involve donning a uniform...