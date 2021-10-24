SA EXCLUSIVE | 'Succession' stars strip their characters bare

We interview the cast of the darkly comic dynasty series to find out what’s in store for the mega-rich Roy family in season 3

The characters we've come to know and despise are back for a third instalment of the darkly comic family dynasty series Succession.



What’s in store for the media-mogul Roy family in season 3? How do the actors who play them create their memorable characters, and is there still a place for mega-rich spoilt-brat families in a world divided by inequality?..