The art of war: Nandipha Mntambo salutes female warriors in her work
The artists' new exhibition, 'Agoodjie', explores themes that have taken on new meanings in different parts of her career
24 October 2021 - 00:00
In many ways, Nandipha Mntambo’s new exhibition, Agoodjie, at the Everard Read Gallery in Johannesburg is a return to origins. It not only adds to and extends some familiar themes, but also reaches back and revises her understanding of aspects of her earlier work.
Speaking to journalists at a preview of the exhibition just before it opened, Mntambo explained that, throughout her career, she has found herself drawing and sculpting a kind of “rounded” or “hunched” shape. ..
