Music

The Cherry Faced Lurchers' long lost album finally sees the light

The local band sank into obscurity after the death of their frontman in the nineties. Now the remaining Lurchers have completed their unfinished masterpiece, 'The Otherwhite Album'

In 1986, The Cherry Faced Lurchers went into the studio at Shifty Records to begin work on their second album.



A group of musicians known predominantly for their success as the resident “jol band” at the Jameson’s Bar in Commissioner Street in Johannesburg, had recorded a live album there the previous year...