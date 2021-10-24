Music
The Cherry Faced Lurchers' long lost album finally sees the light
The local band sank into obscurity after the death of their frontman in the nineties. Now the remaining Lurchers have completed their unfinished masterpiece, 'The Otherwhite Album'
24 October 2021 - 00:01
In 1986, The Cherry Faced Lurchers went into the studio at Shifty Records to begin work on their second album.
A group of musicians known predominantly for their success as the resident “jol band” at the Jameson’s Bar in Commissioner Street in Johannesburg, had recorded a live album there the previous year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.