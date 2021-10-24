The rise and fall of Facebook's 'Kidstagram'

The tech giant knows that social media has the potential to harm children but has not shelved plans for a kiddie-focused Instagram, writes Paula Andropoulos

For the most part, whenever anybody over the age of 50 attributes social problems to social media, they’re met with ridicule and censure — with what amounts to an online chorus of: “OK, Boomer.”



But the latest Facebook scandal is lending fresh credence to the notion that the social media industry is a lot more Machiavellian than it seems to be on the surface of things, especially where teenagers and even children under 13 are concerned...