The rise and fall of Facebook's 'Kidstagram'
The tech giant knows that social media has the potential to harm children but has not shelved plans for a kiddie-focused Instagram, writes Paula Andropoulos
24 October 2021 - 00:01
For the most part, whenever anybody over the age of 50 attributes social problems to social media, they’re met with ridicule and censure — with what amounts to an online chorus of: “OK, Boomer.”
But the latest Facebook scandal is lending fresh credence to the notion that the social media industry is a lot more Machiavellian than it seems to be on the surface of things, especially where teenagers and even children under 13 are concerned...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.