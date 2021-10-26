'Ban real guns on film sets,' say actors, directors after Baldwin incident

The fatal shooting accident on the set of an Alec Baldwin movie has prompted calls for a ban on the use of real guns in TV shows and movies, with two producers already saying they will stop the practice.

Booksmart film director Olivia Wilde called on Hollywood to implement what she called Halyna's Law, and a petition urging Baldwin to take the lead in a campaign to ban the use of real firearms had attracted more than 27,000 votes by Monday.

The campaign was prompted by the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of director Joel Souza on the set of the Western indie movie Rust at Bonanza Creek ranch near Santa Fe last week.

The two were hit when a revolver containing live rounds that was being used by Baldwin in a rehearsal discharged. Baldwin had been told the gun was not loaded, according to authorities.

California state Senator Dave Cortese said he would introduce legislation intended to ban live ammunition and firearms capable of firing live ammunition from movie and TV sets in the state.