Lifestyle

Dave Chappelle addresses Netflix transgender controversy in full for the first time

26 October 2021 - 08:44 By Helen Coster
Comedian Dave Chappelle. File photo.
Comedian Dave Chappelle. File photo.
Image: Yuri Gripas/Reuters

Comedian Dave Chappelle on Monday addressed the transgender controversy at Netflix in full for the first time on a video on his Instagram account, five days after about 100 people protested near the streaming company’s headquarters.

The employee backlash began after Netflix Inc decided to release Chappelle’s new comedy special, The Closer, which critics say ridicules transgender people.

“It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to transgender employees at Netflix and I refused,” Chappelle said in the video. “That is not true. If they had invited me I would have accepted it. Though I am confused about what we are speaking about ... You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well it seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office any more.”

“I want everyone in this audience to know that even though the media frames this as me vs that community, it’s not what it is,” Chappelle said. “Do not blame the LBGTQ community for any of this s**t. This has nothing to do with them. It’s about corporate interest and what I can say and what I cannot say.”

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos stoked further unrest with an Oct. 11 staff memo in which he acknowledged Chappelle’s provocative language in The Closer but said it did not cross the line into inciting violence.

In interviews before the walkout, Sarandos acknowledged “I screwed up” in how he spoke to Netflix’s staff about the special.

In Monday’s video, Chappelle said that after the controversy he began getting disinvited from film festivals that had accepted a documentary he made last summer, and that he is now making that documentary available in ten American cities.

“Thank god for Ted Sarandos and Netflix,” Chappelle said. “He’s the only one who didn’t cancel me yet.” 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Protesters denounce Netflix over Chappelle transgender comments

About 100 people protested near Netflix Inc's headquarters on Wednesday against the streaming pioneer’s decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle’s ...
News
5 days ago

'We share a love only fellow comedians can understand': Trevor returns to stage with Dave Chapelle & Chris Rock

Trevor Noah praised US comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Trevor Noah thanks Dave Chappelle for helping him create memories he’ll 'cherish forever'

Trevor said Dave Chappelle is the most interesting comedian he's ever known.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bullied for being different, Miss SA now walks tall — with a crown to ... Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Meet Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Unique sighting as mother elephant kills crocodile stalking its calf Travel
  4. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle
  5. Inside Bonang Matheba's bruising battle with agents Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane
‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students