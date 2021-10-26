Each day without climate action is 'a day wasted,' says David Attenborough

British naturalist David Attenborough warned world leaders on Tuesday it would be too late to tackle climate change if a UN climate summit in Scotland does not succeed, and said richer nations had a moral responsibility to act.

Britain has cast the United Nations COP26 climate conference which begins in Glasgow on Oct. 31 as the last big chance to slow rising temperatures, and hopes to persuade leaders to adopt tougher climate targets.

Attenborough, 95, told the BBC it would be “really catastrophic” if richer nations failed to support poorer ones, and time was running out.

“Every day that goes by in which we don't do something about it is a day wasted,” he said. “If we don't act now, it'll be too late.”

The UN said on Monday greenhouse gas concentrations had hit a record last year and the world was “way off track” in capping rising temperatures.