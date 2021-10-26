Gqom, axé: Fans are listening to more music during pandemic, study finds

Music fans globally are spending more time listening to tunes, about 18.4 hours a week on average, and have turned to their favourite artists for comfort during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), the recorded music industry’s representative body, said the figure — which equates to listening to 368 three-minute songs — is up from 18 hours in 2019, with listeners mostly turning to subscription audio streaming, video streaming, the radio and short-form video apps like TikTok.

The “Engaging with Music 2021” study, described by IFPI as the largest of its kind, is based on the views of 43,000 music fans in 21 countries.

“The research finds that not only are fans listening to more music, but they are also seizing opportunities to engage with new, dynamic and immersive music experiences,” IFPI CEO Frances Moore said in the report.