Lifestyle

Gqom, axé: Fans are listening to more music during pandemic, study finds

26 October 2021 - 11:21 By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
A new study has found not only are fans listening to more music, but they are also seizing opportunities to engage with new, dynamic and immersive music experiences. Stock image.
A new study has found not only are fans listening to more music, but they are also seizing opportunities to engage with new, dynamic and immersive music experiences. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/rido

Music fans globally are spending more time listening to tunes, about 18.4 hours a week on average, and have turned to their favourite artists for comfort during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), the recorded music industry’s representative body, said the figure — which equates to listening to 368 three-minute songs — is up from 18 hours in 2019, with listeners mostly turning to subscription audio streaming, video streaming, the radio and short-form video apps like TikTok.

The “Engaging with Music 2021” study, described by IFPI as the largest of its kind, is based on the views of 43,000 music fans in 21 countries.

“The research finds that not only are fans listening to more music, but they are also seizing opportunities to engage with new, dynamic and immersive music experiences,” IFPI CEO Frances Moore said in the report.

Music fans turn up the vol to mute Covid-19

Listening time through subscription audio streaming has risen 51% as people look to music for comfort: study
Lifestyle
4 days ago

“Fuelled by record labels’ investment, the incredible abundance and growth of music licensed to streaming services is driving this engagement. In addition, music has provided fans with comfort and healing through these challenging times.”

Fans have resorted to streaming for the autonomy and choice, with music listening time through subscription audio streaming rising 51%, the study found, while 68% of those surveyed said they searched for specific songs more than once a week.

Short-form videos, livestreaming and in-game experiences were also popular. The study found one in three people saying they had watched a music livestream in the last year.

When it came to genres, more than 300 different kinds of music were named as music people listened to, with examples including gqom from SA and axé, which originated in Brazil in the 1980s.

Around 87% said music lifted their spirits during the pandemic while 68% of 16 to 19-year-olds said new releases from their favourite singers soothed them during the pandemic.

Highlighting the problem of unlicensed music, almost one in three people surveyed — or 29% — said they had used illegal or unlicensed methods to listen to or download tunes.

Reuters

MORE:

DBN Gogo says she's needed to adjust to fame: 'I'm actually a very shy person'

"At the end of the day, the talent will speak for itself and the consumers will always know ... the more women we have the better ... let's take up ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

SNAPS | Mpura won! Kamo Mphela rocked and more highlights from the SA Amapiano Awards

Here's all you need to know about the SA Amapiano Awards 2021.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

RISA launches SA’s official music charts

The Official South African Music Charts (TOSAC) are a first in South Africa, both in scale and magnitude.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Meet Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Unique sighting as mother elephant kills crocodile stalking its calf Travel
  3. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle
  4. Inside Bonang Matheba's bruising battle with agents Lifestyle
  5. Last supper as chef Luke Dale Roberts shutters The Test Kitchen Food

Latest Videos

Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane
‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students