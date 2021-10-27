Lifestyle

Britney Spears fires salvo at her family for ‘hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know’

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
27 October 2021 - 09:29
Britney Spears revealed just how hurt she feels at the way she's been treated by some family members. File photo.
Britney Spears revealed just how hurt she feels at the way she's been treated by some family members. File photo.
Image: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

US singer Britney Spears has penned another scathing message to her family, who she’s accused of letting her down and hurting her “deeper than you’ll ever know”.

The Toxic hitmaker opened up about her feelings about her family in a lengthy post on Instagram, which she shared with her 35.5-million followers on Tuesday.

In the post, which was shared next to an image of a typewriter, the singer said, “I found my mini typewriter! Don’t you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organise trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they’ll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes?

“It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after ... OK I get it ... they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them ... well I’m no longer available to any of them now.

“I don’t mind being alone ... and actually I’m tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa ... if you’re rude to me then I’m done ... peace out!

She rounded off the message by saying, “This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is?”

This is not the first time the singer has lashed out at those closest to her, previously criticising them for failing to support her in her time of need.

In one post, she lashed out at her father and sister particularly, revealing that because of their actions, she would no longer be performing on stage any time soon. 

“This conservatorship killed my dreams, so all I have is hope, and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill,” she said.

In another, she again took a swipe at her family: “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you, who never showed up for you, post things in regard to your situation, whatever it may be, and speak righteously for support.

“There’s nothing worse than that. How dare the people you love the most say anything at all? Did they even put a hand out to lift me up at the time? How dare you make it public that now you care? Did you put your hand out when I was drowning?”

Her latest post comes a month after a Los Angeles judge suspended her father as conservator of her $60m (about R889m) estate.

Judge Brenda Penny replaced Jamie Spears temporarily with an accountant suggested by Spears’ attorney. The matter returns to court in November, when Penny will consider whether to terminate the 13-year-old legal arrangement.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

NADINE DREYER | Britney Spears’s hell: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ comes to Hollywood

Here unfolds one of the most exploitative and cynical abuses of fame in Tinseltown’s history
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Britney Spears 'on cloud nine' after father suspended from conservatorship

The conservatorship that has controlled the life of Britney Spears for 13 years neared a possible end on Wednesday after a judge suspended her ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Britney Spears won’t ‘let go and move on until I’ve said all I needed to say’

The singer's family has come under fire for failing to support her when she needed them most.
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Meet Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane Lifestyle
  2. The Wild Coast Sun gets full marks for being fun for the whole family Travel
  3. Inside Bonang Matheba's bruising battle with agents Lifestyle
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | October 24 to 30 2021 Lifestyle
  5. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed
Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane