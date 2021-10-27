Britney Spears fires salvo at her family for ‘hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know’

She rounded off the message by saying, “This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is?”

This is not the first time the singer has lashed out at those closest to her, previously criticising them for failing to support her in her time of need.

In one post, she lashed out at her father and sister particularly, revealing that because of their actions, she would no longer be performing on stage any time soon.

“This conservatorship killed my dreams, so all I have is hope, and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill,” she said.

In another, she again took a swipe at her family: “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you, who never showed up for you, post things in regard to your situation, whatever it may be, and speak righteously for support.

“There’s nothing worse than that. How dare the people you love the most say anything at all? Did they even put a hand out to lift me up at the time? How dare you make it public that now you care? Did you put your hand out when I was drowning?”

Her latest post comes a month after a Los Angeles judge suspended her father as conservator of her $60m (about R889m) estate.

Judge Brenda Penny replaced Jamie Spears temporarily with an accountant suggested by Spears’ attorney. The matter returns to court in November, when Penny will consider whether to terminate the 13-year-old legal arrangement.

— Additional reporting by Reuters