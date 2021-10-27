Britney Spears fires salvo at her family for ‘hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know’
US singer Britney Spears has penned another scathing message to her family, who she’s accused of letting her down and hurting her “deeper than you’ll ever know”.
The Toxic hitmaker opened up about her feelings about her family in a lengthy post on Instagram, which she shared with her 35.5-million followers on Tuesday.
In the post, which was shared next to an image of a typewriter, the singer said, “I found my mini typewriter! Don’t you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organise trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they’ll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes?
“It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after ... OK I get it ... they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them ... well I’m no longer available to any of them now.
“I don’t mind being alone ... and actually I’m tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa ... if you’re rude to me then I’m done ... peace out!
She rounded off the message by saying, “This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is?”
This is not the first time the singer has lashed out at those closest to her, previously criticising them for failing to support her in her time of need.
In one post, she lashed out at her father and sister particularly, revealing that because of their actions, she would no longer be performing on stage any time soon.
“This conservatorship killed my dreams, so all I have is hope, and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill,” she said.
In another, she again took a swipe at her family: “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you, who never showed up for you, post things in regard to your situation, whatever it may be, and speak righteously for support.
“There’s nothing worse than that. How dare the people you love the most say anything at all? Did they even put a hand out to lift me up at the time? How dare you make it public that now you care? Did you put your hand out when I was drowning?”
Her latest post comes a month after a Los Angeles judge suspended her father as conservator of her $60m (about R889m) estate.
Judge Brenda Penny replaced Jamie Spears temporarily with an accountant suggested by Spears’ attorney. The matter returns to court in November, when Penny will consider whether to terminate the 13-year-old legal arrangement.
— Additional reporting by Reuters