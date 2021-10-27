‘We must stand together, speak up to save our planet’: Billie Eilish ahead of COP26

Music star Billie Eilish joined forces with scientists from the group Arctic Basecamp on Tuesday, calling on world leaders to stand together and take urgent action at the UN COP26 climate summit next week.

The singer recorded a video message with The Office actor Rainn Wilson, explorer Levison Wood and Robert Irwin, son of the late Australian conservationist Steve Irwin, lending their voices to the project in conjunction with Britain’s University of Exeter.

The global climate summit, hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31.

“This year our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environment climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet,” Eilish said.

“We must stand together and speak up to save our planet, not just for us, but for our future generations. We need urgent, urgent action and to work together as one.”

Britain has cast the summit as the last big chance for countries to commit to steps to slow rising temperatures.