2021 FNB Art Prize winner announced: Wycliffe Mundopa

The FNB Art Prize has become one of the most coveted visual art prizes in Africa, ensuring home-based recognition for artists on the continent. “With FNB Art Joburg being the first art fair in Africa, it has always been our agenda for the FNB Art Prize to be reflective of the entire scope of the best of the best of art that comes from the continent,” says Mandla Sibeko, director of FNB Art Joburg.

“It’s exciting to see the evolution of the prize as it celebrates various genres and this year, we’re celebrating a painter and even more exciting is that he’s from Zimbabwe. A lot of focus has been placed on the political unrest with little being said about the creativity of the Zimbabweans, so for us it’s important to keep highlighting the excellence that comes from that region.”

As the 11th FNB Art Prize recipient, Mundopa joins a prestigious list of previous winners since the launch of the prize in 2011. He receives a cash prize as well as a solo exhibition, which opens to the public at the JAG on October 31 2021.

Bonga Sebesho, head of sponsorships at FNB, says, “We remain committed to supporting and growing the arts and creative economy in SA and the rest of Africa. FNB’s 14-year involvement as a sponsor of this prestigious platform demonstrates our commitment to being a trusted partner that empowers artists to be change agents through their artwork and the communities they live in. At FNB, we pride ourselves to be the bank of #TheChangeables and believe that art plays a crucial role in how we can contribute to society. We would like to congratulate Wycliffe Mundopa for winning the 2021 FNB Art Prize.”

For his first solo exhibition with JAG, Wycliffe Mundopa will present Zva_nyadza a brand-new body of work, dedicated to the memory of his mother. It’s a suite of more than 15 monumental new canvases elevating and celebrating the drama and exaltation of the lives of Zimbabwe’s extraordinary, ordinary women, who are the beating heart of the country.

Unapologetically, women have been the relentless and overwhelming inspiration for Mundopa’s practice. In Zva_nyadza he is honouring his mother’s fate as the first woman whose life he bore witness to. He also reflects the fate of all women of Zimbabwe who thrive in the unlivable, who are fierce, beautiful, resilient and courageous enough to claim joy and happiness despite what life and the world serves them.

With photography and photo manipulation overwhelming the field of figuration, the value of the painter speaking to a direct lived experience has been deprioritised. Mundopa’s lifeblood, his works, are invested in speaking otherwise.

The opening of Mundopa’s solo exhibition at JAG will serve as the closing event of FNB Art Joburg’s gallery weekend titled Open City. The exhibition opening is free and open to the public from 2pm — 5pm. Public that wishes to attend can RSVP to banelez@joburg.org.za.