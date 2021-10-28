Parenting in the time of Covid-19: Experts say millenial parents can achieve work-life balance

Millennial parents and their children, generation Alpha, are facing unprecedented challenges which have been compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, says Lyn Wilson, strategic planner at Wunderman Thompson.

Wilson says about 2.5-million Alpha babies are born every week, primarily to millennials. Generation Alpha refers to children born between 2011 and 2025 and is the most technologically infused demographic.

The danger with this, she cautions, is that their millennial career-driven parents often find themselves under pressure in the pursuit of the work-life balance and end up turning to technology to raise and nurture their children.

“In a hustle-bustle millennial parent's world, and with the added complexities of work-life balance in the time of Covid-19, it's all too easy to give in to using a mobile phone video as a pacifier or a screen as a babysitter.

“This little cohort is the first generation to be born entirely in the 21st century. They are the ones that have a technologically infused childhood that will go into their teenagehood and adulthood. We have to be very careful about how we bring them up,” she says.