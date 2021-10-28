'This is just great': NY exhibition celebrates David Bowie's 75th birthday

A pop-up shop-cum-exhibition in New York is celebrating David Bowie on his upcoming 75th birth anniversary.

Located in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Soho where the British singer lived, the multimedia experience, titled Bowie 75, will remain open free of charge through January. The date of Bowie's birthday, January 8, will be marked.

“This is meant to be a celebration of David, for David and for his fans,” Lawrence Peryer, the producer of Bowie 75, said in an interview.

The exhibit of all things Bowie, who died in 2016, includes gift-shop displays of Bowie-emblazoned and themed T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs, posters, books and other paraphernalia.