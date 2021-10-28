Lifestyle

'This is just great': NY exhibition celebrates David Bowie's 75th birthday

28 October 2021 - 11:34 By Dan Fastenberg
Images and items for sale are pictured inside "Bowie 75".
Image: Mike Segar/Reuters

A pop-up shop-cum-exhibition in New York is celebrating David Bowie on his upcoming 75th birth anniversary.

Located in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Soho where the British singer lived, the multimedia experience, titled Bowie 75, will remain open free of charge through January. The date of Bowie's birthday, January 8, will be marked.

“This is meant to be a celebration of David, for David and for his fans,” Lawrence Peryer, the producer of Bowie 75, said in an interview.

The exhibit of all things Bowie, who died in 2016, includes gift-shop displays of Bowie-emblazoned and themed T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs, posters, books and other paraphernalia.

David Bowie candles for sale are pictured inside "Bowie 75", a new David Bowie interactive pop-up exhibit and shop in Soho neighbourhood of Manhattan.
Image: Mike Segar/Reuters

Also of note are a series of multimedia displays that aim to bring the icon back to life. Bowie can be heard opining on topics such as the public interpretation of artwork in telephone messages you can listen to in a replica of a K2 British phone box seen on the album cover of Ziggy Stardust.

Another immersive experience allows visitors to listen to Bowie in a 360-degree surround sound space.

Fans can also write digital messages at a station called “Ground Control to Major Tom,” an allusion to the lyrics of the Bowie classic, Space Oddity.

Albums by the late rock and roll artist David Bowie for sale are pictured inside "Bowie 75".
Image: Mike Segar/Reuters

“David Bowie has saved my life and many people's lives. He's my favourite person, my favourite artist, so he's made me love life,” said New York singer/songwriter, Alessandra Mendez. “This is just great.”

An additional “Bowie 75" pop-up shop-and-exhibit is also available in Bowie's other major haunt of London. 

