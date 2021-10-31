Celebs roped in to deal with vax myths of cannibalism, the devil and penile dysfunction

Hollywood actress Charlize Theron is using her celebrity status to encourage hesitant South Africans to get vaccinated against Covid-19.



Theron, who maintains ties with SA through her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, recently voiced her concerns about vaccine hesitancy and inequity during a CBS Mornings television interview...