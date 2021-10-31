Celebs roped in to deal with vax myths of cannibalism, the devil and penile dysfunction
31 October 2021 - 00:00
Hollywood actress Charlize Theron is using her celebrity status to encourage hesitant South Africans to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Theron, who maintains ties with SA through her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, recently voiced her concerns about vaccine hesitancy and inequity during a CBS Mornings television interview...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.