'Drive to Survive' gives Formula 1 the chequered flag with today's kids
If ever there was a sport to appeal to the social media generation, it's F1 — and this show is the perfect introduction to it
31 October 2021 - 00:01
I grew up in a family in which watching sport was an almost spiritual experience, but I didn’t ever understand the appeal of Formula 1.
I really didn’t fathom the attraction of that mosquito buzz of cars driving in monotonous circles round and round the track, with only an accident to break the tedium. Bar watching golf, I couldn’t think of a more boring way to spend an afternoon: hoping for a crash...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.