Lifestyle

'Drive to Survive' gives Formula 1 the chequered flag with today's kids

If ever there was a sport to appeal to the social media generation, it's F1 — and this show is the perfect introduction to it

Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor
31 October 2021 - 00:01

I grew up in a family in which watching sport was an almost spiritual experience, but I didn’t ever understand the appeal of Formula 1.

I really didn’t fathom the attraction of that mosquito buzz of cars driving in monotonous circles round and round the track, with only an accident to break the tedium. Bar watching golf, I couldn’t think of a more boring way to spend an afternoon: hoping for a crash...

