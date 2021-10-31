Movie Review

'Dune' is spectacle that should be watched on as big a screen as you can find

Frank Herbert’s game-changing 1965 science fiction novel finally gets the grand, big-screen adaptation generations of fans have been waiting for, thanks to director Denis Villeneuve’s engaging and dramatically enthralling vision.



The film thunders into your ears with its rattling surround sound and envelops your eyes in the majestic vistas of Jordan’s fabled Wadi Rum desert, care of cinematographer Greig Fraser...