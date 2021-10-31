Movie Review
'Dune' is spectacle that should be watched on as big a screen as you can find
31 October 2021 - 00:00
Frank Herbert’s game-changing 1965 science fiction novel finally gets the grand, big-screen adaptation generations of fans have been waiting for, thanks to director Denis Villeneuve’s engaging and dramatically enthralling vision.
The film thunders into your ears with its rattling surround sound and envelops your eyes in the majestic vistas of Jordan’s fabled Wadi Rum desert, care of cinematographer Greig Fraser...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.