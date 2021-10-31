Electrifying motorsport: Formula E is coming to SA

Africa’s first E-Prix will demonstrate that racing electric cars can be fun, fast and sustainable

Though most South Africans only associate electricity with load-shedding, there are a growing number who might think of Formula E and its spin-off, Extreme E, when you mention a current.



Formula E is the world’s first all-electric international single-seater championship, and its mission is to showcase iconic cities, while demonstrating that racing electric cars can be fun, fast and sustainable. Though they don’t sound quite like Formula 1 cars, they do contribute to a cleaner future...