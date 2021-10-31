Series

Evil doll Chucky makes a return to the screen just in time for Halloween

Creator Don Mancini and actress Fiona Dourif on what fans and newcomers can expect from the new eight-part TV series, 'Chucky'

It’s Halloween season and for film and television audiences around the world that means horror. Who better to get us into the swing of the scary season than everyone’s favourite foul-mouthed psychopathic killer doll Chucky?



Since he was introduced to the world in Child’s Play in 1988, Chucky has gone on to horror Hall of Fame status — the star of seven films, books, video games and merchandise, making him one of the genre’s most recognised and beloved monsters...