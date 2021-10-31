Series
Evil doll Chucky makes a return to the screen just in time for Halloween
Creator Don Mancini and actress Fiona Dourif on what fans and newcomers can expect from the new eight-part TV series, 'Chucky'
31 October 2021 - 00:00
It’s Halloween season and for film and television audiences around the world that means horror. Who better to get us into the swing of the scary season than everyone’s favourite foul-mouthed psychopathic killer doll Chucky?
Since he was introduced to the world in Child’s Play in 1988, Chucky has gone on to horror Hall of Fame status — the star of seven films, books, video games and merchandise, making him one of the genre’s most recognised and beloved monsters...
