Lifestyle

A-Listers

IN PICS | A touching tribute to a much-missed art lover

VIPs turn out for special viewing of collection assembled by Nwabisa Xayiya

Craig Jacobs Columnist
31 October 2021 - 00:00

I was in a sombre mood as I stepped through the front doors of an impressive Houghton, Johannesburg, mansion on Tuesday evening to attend a VIP viewing of a very special art collection.

The collector, Nwabisa Xayiya, was someone I had met on a few occasions in the course of writing this column — a woman with grace and charm who, even when I once pointed out she was wearing an identical outfit to another guest at a glamorous do, reacted with quiet amusement rather than horror...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Seat at the table for powerhouse women Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | Celebs step out in style at the Midwest Fashion Week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Coffee and a jol at the top of the town Lifestyle
  4. Hip hop and Hennessy team up for a loud party Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | Celebs toast Nicky van der Walt as he launches a new tipple Lifestyle
  6. Envoys emerge for rare get-together Lifestyle

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Five SA escapes named among the world's top 50 resorts Travel
  2. Jada Pinkett-Smith denies having ‘bedroom issues’ with Will Smith Lifestyle
  3. The Wild Coast Sun gets full marks for being fun for the whole family Travel
  4. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle
  5. Choose from three of DStv Internet’s monthly data packages Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...