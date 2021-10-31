Hot Lunch
Lady Skollie is passionate about her art — and her taal
31 October 2021 - 00:00
Visual artist Lady Skollie — aka Laura Windvogel — is the embodiment of what people mean when they use “force of nature” as a descriptive term.
Conversation with her is like a roller-coaster — it trundles along, giving you the impression that you might be on the straight and narrow (Matisse plates on auction, the joy of ceramics, the fact that the Blood and Water story happened at her school, the most “swinging place” in SA) — and whoosh, suddenly you are off on a heady rush, possibly leaving bits of your innards behind. She is fun and funny, and tucking into a lasagne at Mastrantonio Illovo, a Joburg institution, and I can barely keep up...
