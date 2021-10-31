Opinion
Reflect on current performance rather than future promises when you vote
Let science and truth be your guides at the polls
31 October 2021 - 00:00
I saw this in a Wall Street Journal tweet, quoting the opinion of one Gary Morson: “To doubt a scientist is not to doubt science,” he wrote, and then went on to say, “Quite the contrary, personal authority is precisely what science dispenses with, as much as possible.”
I thought the words profound and relevant in today’s Covid-19 world, where the debates on whether to be vaccinated (at all) and whether that should be made mandatory, or exclusionary, rage on...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.