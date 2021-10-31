Opinion

Reflect on current performance rather than future promises when you vote

Let science and truth be your guides at the polls

I saw this in a Wall Street Journal tweet, quoting the opinion of one Gary Morson: “To doubt a scientist is not to doubt science,” he wrote, and then went on to say, “Quite the contrary, personal authority is precisely what science dispenses with, as much as possible.”



I thought the words profound and relevant in today’s Covid-19 world, where the debates on whether to be vaccinated (at all) and whether that should be made mandatory, or exclusionary, rage on...