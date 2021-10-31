Art
Ruan Jooste unites SA by using beloved brands in his fantastical portraits
The artist's 'Kiff Khaya' series is an explosion of colour, optimism and creativity
The exuberant artworks in Ruan Jooste’s Kiff Khaya series are an eye-popping display of colour and creativity.
“We need something that’s uplifting and positive at this time,” says the Cape Town-based artist whose collection of 12 portraits shows a variety of people in typically South African settings wearing highly-stylised “fashion looks”...
