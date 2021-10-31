Lifestyle

Bite-Sized Reviews

'The Harder They Fall', 'Invasion': Five new things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest movies, series and documentaries

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
31 October 2021 - 00:00

THE HARDER THEY FALL

Jay-Z and longtime Quentin Tarantino producer Lawrence Bender produce director Jeymes Samuel’s flashy, funky sound-tracked and star-studded revenge Western...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Five SA escapes named among the world's top 50 resorts Travel
  2. Jada Pinkett-Smith denies having ‘bedroom issues’ with Will Smith Lifestyle
  3. The Wild Coast Sun gets full marks for being fun for the whole family Travel
  4. 'Idols SA' judge Randall Abrahams on Somizi, fan favourites and more Lifestyle
  5. Choose from three of DStv Internet’s monthly data packages Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...