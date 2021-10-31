WTF Is Going On?

WATCH | No killer script for the first bot-written horror film, 'Mr Puzzles'

A scary movie written using AI, what ever will Netflix think of next?

There’s a deep-seated and entirely rational fear that AI is going to take over the world as we know it. In this not too distant future the machines are in charge and humans are relegated to the B division — the fearsome logic of the computer will dominate everything. They will take over all our jobs — even the ones where the spark of human creativity and ingenuity should reign supreme.



So where better to explore this horrific outcome than in the medium dedicated to our deepest fears: the horror film, that repository of all the bad wiring in the human experiment — the dark night of the soul — the place where it all goes very, very wrong. The good news is that if the Netflix horror bot film experiment is anything to go by, that day is not here just yet...