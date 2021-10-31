What is it that makes Lewis Hamilton Formula 1's most polarising driver?

Jess Brodie has some ideas

If Lewis Hamilton was a flavour, it would be Liquorice. Not because of his skin tone, but because when wading into a discussion about who you back on and off the track, there is no Formula 1 driver more polarising. You either love him, or can’t abide him. There are no undecided parties.



I think we can leave the actual racing to one side, anyone performing at Formula 1's level is without a doubt a superb athlete, but with Hamilton surpassing Michael Schumacher’s previous record of 91 Grand Prix victories to reach 100 first place titles in 2020, he’s unmatched in driving ability...