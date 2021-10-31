What is it that makes Lewis Hamilton Formula 1's most polarising driver?
Jess Brodie has some ideas
31 October 2021 - 00:00
If Lewis Hamilton was a flavour, it would be Liquorice. Not because of his skin tone, but because when wading into a discussion about who you back on and off the track, there is no Formula 1 driver more polarising. You either love him, or can’t abide him. There are no undecided parties.
I think we can leave the actual racing to one side, anyone performing at Formula 1's level is without a doubt a superb athlete, but with Hamilton surpassing Michael Schumacher’s previous record of 91 Grand Prix victories to reach 100 first place titles in 2020, he’s unmatched in driving ability...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.